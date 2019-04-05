Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State governor-elect, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said he will run a government that serves the best interest of the people.

AbdulRazaq, spoke, yesterday, while inaugurating the 80-member transition committee in Ilorin, the state capital.

Hailing the credibility and commitment of the committee members to serve the state, the governor urged them to discharge their duties in a way that would help the new government serve the people.

He said: “The huge margin of our victory at the polls suggests that our people are fed up with the status quo and want a new approach to governance. We, therefore, have a historic duty to serve them best.

“To do that, we must understand the current governance structure in the state; we must know how the current system works to be able to know where to begin, what current policy would be retained, and what policy must go. We also need to know what is in the books in terms of financial receipts, obligations, contracts and other things.

“This is why we have taken our time to nominate some of the best hands around, in terms of competence, credibility and maturity, as members of this committee, with proper accommodation of the various political tendencies in our political party. In essence, the most crucial work of this committee is to ensure we hit the ground running on May 29.”

Chairman of the committee, Aminu Adisa Logun, said their job is to bridge the gap between the outgoing and the incoming government.

“The transition committee is not a scouting committee to suggest or recruit personnel for the governor. Ours is to highlight what needs to be done in line with the change mantra of the government. Our duty is mostly technical, such as gathering and interpreting data for the new government, in its bid to serve the people of the state,” Togun said.