From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Speak Out Africa (SOA) has reinstated Its commitment to securing a better and safer country for Nigerians at home and those in Diaspora through deployment of adequate democratic tools in these trying times.

Speak Out Africa Initiative Convener, Kenneth Eze stated this at the official inauguration of its Board Of Trustee (BoT) members held yesterday.

Eze explained that since the youths constitutes the greater demands, the group would create a good environment for youths inclusion in governance and decisions making in the country before 2023 to curtail the increasing rates of violence and other vices.

He said”Given the aged-long national endemic of youth exclusion in governance cum political leadership; given their under-representation and in most cases total exclusion in leadership, governance and decision-making, and given a rising tide of violence, succession and other vices which aims to push back hard-won gains for our peace, unity and democracy. This we intend to deploy every available democratic tools in accomplishing the project.

“By 2023 we should have made bold and far-reaching changes that touch the life of every youth everywhere in Nigeria, no matter where or who they are since the demands on youth are huge and we need increased attention, a minimum critical mass, to change the game for youth across every states in Nigeria.

“We shall champion/advocate legislation on the rights of Nigerians in Diaspora to be able to participate in future elections as we approach 2023 as against the doubt cum genuineness of government’s intention towards its citizens abroad and putting to end the debate on citizenship, privileges and rights as Nigerians in diaspora.”

The BoTs which includes Prof. Pat Utomi ,patron,Prof. Sam Amadi -Chairman.Dr. Chinyer Erondu-Secretary ,Prof. Nkadi Onyegegbu – Member,Barr Mainasara Kogo, Prof. Uche Uwaleke ,Ruth Olofin Engr.Zainab Aliyu Garba ,Abiodun Adeniyi members and

Chief Ikechukwu Ezechukwu SAN,Legal Adviser.