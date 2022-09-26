By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The National Parents-Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) stated on Monday that parents would send their wards back to the universities if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) complies with the directive of the federal government.

NAPTAN Deputy National President Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, described the government action as welcome news but questioned if ASUU would obey the National Universities Commission (NUC), a regulatory agency of the universities. He explained that the VCs deals and relate with the NUC and are bound to comply.

“Yes the NUC memo to VCs to reopen universities is welcome development. VCs should recall the lecturers. The next two or three days will determine what happened on campuses,” he said.

Chief Ogunbajo said the moment lecturers resume, parents would certainly send their wards to the universities, adding: “If the directive of NUC is obeyed by ASUU, parents will send their children to campuses. The children have been at home for over seven months.”

He said ASUU may claim that they have appealed the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and may use that as excuse not to comply with the directive.