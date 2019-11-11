Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said he will use every drop of his blood to work and deliver on the good of democracy to the people of the state if need be.

He stated this during a thanksgiving service to mark his three years anniversary in office as the governor of the state.

“We found people, people we least expected from all corners of the states and the country coming up to stand by the truth and to speak well for us. I have no doubt that as long as His mercies endures in us, we are committed that we will continue to use every drop of our blood to work for the people of Edo State. People say, is Edo worth dying for? I said yes. Edo is worth dying for and if we have to die in the service of Edo State, so be it but I am sure, God will not let it happen that way,” he said.

He said when he came into politics, people thought that as a neophyte, he did not understand the workings of politics, but what has kept him succeeding was his strict adherence to his mother’s usual saying of the application of ones common sense in what one is doing.

“They said I am not a politician, I do not understand politics and I came out and I said well, everything in life, my mother always told me is about common sense.

“So, I use common sense to approach politics and a lot of them looked at it. Initially though some of them do not agree, saying this is not how we play politics but very quickly, when they started seeing the positive results of what was coming out, they all turned around and aligned with me,” he said

Obaseki said it is an aberration to say that for you to be a politician, you must immersed yourself in lies noting that in his case, he believes politics can also be played with utmost sincerity and with ones reputation intact.

“Truth is not difficult yet, speaking the truth some times can be difficult but I have always stood by the truth. To play politics, you do not have to be a liar. You can still be true and still play your politics.

“Politics, as they would say in Latin is tabularasa, is like a clean white sheet of paper, you come and make your own impression of politics.

“We have so much to thank God for and we will continue to thank Him because all that is currently going on, I am amazed as to how God has seen us through it all. He has helped us deferred every odd. He shows us things before they occur. He shows us how to overcome them,” Obaseki said

The governor thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it leaders for standing by him through thick and thin

“I cannot be able to thank everybody but one group of people I cannot forget is the APC.

“APC is a very unique party. These are people who are truly progressive, who, in the last three years, have shown me that politics is mostly about the good. Yes, we have the bad, the ugly, mostly about the good.

“And for my party members and leaders, party chieftain, the way you have rallied around me has been amazing,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, Oriname Kure, said when the righteous rules, the people rejoice.

Kure said the three years of Governor Obaseki has witnessed monumental development, including infrastructure and in the education sector.