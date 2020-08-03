Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, flayed the comment of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to extend its vigilante outfit to other parts of the country, warning that if implemented, it will lead to a setting up of a counter Igbo vigilante in the North by IPOB.

Kanu, in a statement by Emma Powerful said he was not surprised to hear the comment by the leaders of Miyetti Allah, insisting that he has always emphasised the secret agenda of the Fulani herdsmen.

“This latest belligerent development may have caught the rest of Nigeria by surprise but not the IPOB, which had warned long ago that the Fulani has since 2015 hatched a plot to violently conquer the whole of Nigeria and is in this wise, being overtly and covertly emboldened.

“This latest move is merely a part of series of actions geared towards subjugating the Christian indigenous nationalities of Nigeria that have stoically borne the brunt of the brutal terror that was unleashed by the Fulani since the coming of Buhari in 2015. This terror has largely affected the Christian minorities in northern Nigeria. But with this latest development, the Fulani now wants to bring this terror fully to southern Nigeria through the subterfuge of a Fulani ‘security outfit.

“If Miyetti Allah’s intentions are sincere and patriotic, it would have advisedly restricted this so-called security outfit to the few states in the far North where they are pseudo-indigenes, having settled in after migrating to northern Nigeria from Futa Jallon. To be sure, the Yoruba, through the OPC, founded Amotekun and ensured that it remains a strictly regional security outfit that is restricted to the Southwest of Nigeria.

Kanu pointed out that IPOB will not folds its hands and watch the Miyetti Allah vigilantes spread its tentacles to the East just as he warned that “any Fulani posse, whether deceptively called a security outfit or vigilante found anywhere in Biafraland, “the IPOB will take appropriate measures to expel such force, measure for measure.”

The IPOB leader debunk the rumour of his being arrested in Kiev, Ukraine, saying it only emanated from those who did not want the Biafra nation to get its independence.