From Obinna Odogwu, and Aloysius Attah, Romanus Okoye

Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Anambra State has said that the members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would receive the shock of their lives on November 6 this year.

SDP, which has fielded a candidate for the poll, said that the members of the rival parties would be grossly disappointed when the outcome of the election would be made public.

Chairman of SDP in the state, Dr Webster Okonkwo, described the PDP, APGA and APC in the state as empty vessels which members seemed not to have realised the degree of their emptiness.

Okonkwo also told Daily Sun that the party was yet to choose a date for the flag off of its campaign; and that it would not be too hasty to take off as it needs to make adequate preparations.

“Because we want it to be big, we are taking our time to make sure that we meet up with that standard that we expect.

“APGA, PDP, APC are in big trouble and their troubles seem to be creating awareness for them. They’re in crises. It is raising awareness on their behalf. So, we need to come out big to be able to subdue some of the advantages that they think they have.

“They are empty vessels that make loud noises. If you look at the confusion in the parties, it is too much. At a point it is being rumoured that the leading PDP candidate is looking for another platform. It shows that inside there, there is a lot of confusion”, Okonkwo stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.