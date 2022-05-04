Osun State Government has said sustenance of its free train service for holiday makers during festive periods was hinged on its vision to turn the state to the commercial and socio-economic hub of the South West through the Dagbolu International Trade Centre, currently under construction.

It noted that when completed, the trade centre would facilitate the importation and exportation of raw materials and agricultural products, both finished and semi-finished products into and out of Osun from other states in the region, which he said, would be transported through train.

Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Bode Olaonipekun, said this, yesterday, shortly after departure of the train billed to return holiday makers who had come to Osun from Lagos to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival with their loved ones.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the construction of the Dagbolu International Trade Centre had reached an appreciable stage, explained that the project would have a multiplier effect on the state’s economy as it would create jobs for the people and also generate more revenues for the government.

“We are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to the state.”