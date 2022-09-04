From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Six months after unknown gunmen set Nnewi South Local Government Area headquarters, Ukpor, Anambra State, ablaze, the Council Area has continued to be administered from Nnewi North.

The transition committee chairman of the attacked Council Area, Mr Ikenna Aniagboso, said at the weekend that he has been homesick.

Mr Aniagboso told Sunday Sun at Nnewi North Secretariat that though Nnewi North workers had been very wonderful to their counterparts from Nnewi South, there is no place like home.

“East or West, home is the best. We would have been more comfortable working from our Secretariat in Nnewi South. But given the circumstances, we have been accommodated here in Nnewi North and I can tell you that our brothers in Nnewi North have been accommodating and hospitable.

“They have given us spaces here to use in the meantime while our Secretariat in Ukpor is undergoing reconstruction and rehabilitation. We believe that soon, with the support of our Governor, Professor Charles Soludo we will move back to our Secretariat and, of course, continue our operations smoothly and seamlessly,” he said.

The TC chairman noted that currently, normalcy had continued to return to Anambra State, adding that Governor Soludo had already taken drastic steps to curb security challenges in the State.

“Right now as we speak, Governor Soludo has detailed security agents to man Nnewi South and other areas in Anambra South especially as well as the rest of Anambra State. He has given that directive that his administration will not accommodate any form of criminality or any action that is against the law.

“He has given the security agents the mandate to make sure that they restore law and order for the entire Ndi Anambra to go about their normal businesses peacefully without any disturbance. So, Nnewi South right now is calm. The security agencies are doing their job and meaningful arrests have been made. They are going after the bad eggs who are messing up our society.

“Public safety is restored in Nnewi South particularly and we can go about our lawful businesses,” he explained.

He said that each Councillor from twenty wards that make up the Council Area had been feeding him with the needed information from wards to make administration easy.