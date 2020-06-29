Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Jos branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Yakubu Bawa, has admonished lawyers to stand against injustice, marginalisation, human rights violations and the killing of innocent persons in the country.

Bawa made the call on Monday during the oath/inauguration ceremony of the new executives of the NBA branch, held in Jos, Plateau State.

‘We are ministers in the temple of Justice; the true meaning of ministers in the temple of Justice is to stand against injustice, oppression, marginalisation, human rights violations, evil structures and wicked killings of innocent citizens.

‘Within the context and perspective of our constitution, we are expected to at all times and seasons to be the voice to the voiceless, hope to the weak and downtrodden living on our communities,’ he said.

He noted that lawyers are at a vantage point to be a beacon of hope to the weak, less privileged, vulnerable and the downtrodden in the society.

Bawa admonished lawyers to remained focus and never be distracted in the dispensation of Justice, particularly to society’s most vulnerable people.

He vowed to work tirelessly towards improving the welfare and living conditions of members.

The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Hon Yakubu Dakwak, who administered the oath of office, advised the NBA to practice of the tenents of the profession.

Justice Dakwak also advised them to take seriously the welfare of their junior colleagues and to promote a culture of harmony in the profession.