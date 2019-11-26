Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has assured that his administratione would support the BUA Sugar Factory and other investors to succeed by creating the right environment in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the strategies to attract and keep investors in Kwara would include sustaining the state’s peaceful environment and putting in place the necessary infrastructure and policies to ease the business climate.

He commended the group for sitting its multi million dollar sugar plant in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of state and enthused that the facility would make the council area the richest in the North Central.

“BUA today is the biggest investor in North Central Nigeria and we are happy that their investment is in Kwara State. I am in fact happy that it is in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government.”

The governor, who was accompanied by Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi and Commissioner-designates Rotimi Iliasu and Joanna Kolo, said the plant will produce about 25 per cent of Nigeria’s sugar need when it begins operation later next year and 75 per cent in the next 10 years.

“Kwara wants to be the epicentre of sugar production in Nigeria and we are creating a peaceful environment for business to thrive,” AbdulRazaq said.

Rabiu said the sugar plantation in Lafiagi and the refinery were the most advanced anywhere in the world with capacity to produce 14,000 tonnes of canes per day when completed.