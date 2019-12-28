Gyang Bere, Jos

The President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Dr Dachollom Datiri, has assured Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State of the church’s support to enable them reclaim their stolen lands.

He urged the federal and state governments to provide adequate security for safe return of the IDPs in to their homes.

Rev Datiri stated this during the official flag-off and distribution of relief materials, comprising of roofing zincs, nails, cements and fertilizers in collaboration with the Hungarian Government for IDPs who were displaced in June 2018 in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“We will do everything possible to assist you to return to your homes. You must not abandon your villages for foreigners who are bent on taking over your land forcefully,” he said.

“I urged government at all levels to provide security in all affected communities in Plateau, particularly villages that were destroyed in June 2018 to enable the people return. It is the responsibility of government to protect lives and property of the citizens.

“You must take advantage of the relief materials provided to you by the Hungarian Government in collaboration with COCIN Church to go and start rebuilding your burnt houses. You must not abandon your villages to strangers who fight to forcefully take over your land.

“These materials are provided by the Hungarian Government for people who were affected by the crisis in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area in June 2018, and people of Goza in Borno State for proper relocation and rehabilitation.”

He noted that the church was demoralised with the crisis that rocked Gashish in June 2018 when women, children and the aged were seen languishing in Internally Displaced Persons camps across the state.

“You have suffered and stayed homeless, living in the cold with children after the crisis, but hope came our way with the intervention of God. We made contact with the Hungarian Government, and today they have provided us with building materials to commence the rebuilding of our homes.”

COCIN Director of Health Dr Nantok Dami said the materials were provided by the Hungarian Government to assist the persecuted church in Plateau and Borno states.

Dr Dami said the Hungarian Government presented 2,700 bags of cement, 1,710 bags of fertilizer, 1,900 bundles of zinks and 1,425 packets of zink nails for affected people in Barkin-Ladi LGA in Plateau and Goza community in Borno State.

He explained that for Plateau, the items were shipped between the affected persons in Ropp and Gashish in Plateau, and each household went home with 3 bundles of zincs, 3 bags of fertilizer, four bags of cement, two packets of zinc nails to commence the reconstruction of their burnt houses.