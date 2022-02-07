From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has promised to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his efforts to make the state free of miscreants.

Speaking with journalists during an inspection of the newly completed Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, on Monday, the union led by Chief Kazeem Oyewale popularly called Ashiri Eniba said its decision to involve in the security of the state was not unconnected to the attribution of thuggery to the transport union.

Oyewale who is the Gbobaniyi of Osogboland, commended Oyetola for the construction of flyover, noting that the union has changed its negative perception about the flyover upon its completion.

He said, “this is a centre point in Osogbo and we NURTW are so much concerned about the bridge. We’ve been hearing a lot of rumour about the bridge and we are here today to inspect and we are very satisfied with what we have witnessed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I appreciate the governor for his efforts on security and I want to assure you that we won’t allow miscreants to take over the bridge and we will surely support the governor in keeping the state safe.”

He stated that the union has agreed to work for the second term of Oyetola as he also debunked the allegation that he was behind the attack on the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Osun Progressives (TOP).

“What I want to say is that my boys are not the ones causing problems in the state. I’ve heard a series of rumours concerning the attack on the TOP when they were holding their meeting in Ikirun. This is not the first time that they will be mentioning my name. I don’t know who is TOP. I am a member of APC and I haven’t heard that the party is split in the state. APC is one in Osun and I have no issue with anyone,” he added.