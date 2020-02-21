Merit Ibe

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to maximise the potential of the mining sector as it intensifies efforts to collaborate with private organisations to develop the sector. The minister made this comment during a courtesy visit to the Management of Lafarge Africa Plc at the company’s plant in Ewekoro, Ogun State.

Ogah who spoke after a tour of the facilities at the plant, commended the company for its impact in the mining sector and adherence to international best practices in quarry operations. Ogah promised that the government would continue to work at providing an enabling environment for operators within the industry by creating effective policies.

On the activities of illegal miners in the industry, the Minister said government was not relenting in its effort at ensuring such activities are reduced to the barest minimum with an intention to totally eradicate illegal mining in the country.

“The Federal Government is doing a lot to attract investment into the mining sector. Incentives are being given to miners to bring them into the country.” Our focus is on improving the ease of doing business index with emphasis on collection of licenses, provision of accurate data on available mineral resources in Nigeria, as well as proper guidance,” he said.