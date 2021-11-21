From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Youths in Anambra State have declared total support for the incoming governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, assuring him that they would help him to succeed.

The young people operating under the aegis of Youths Earnestly Support Soludo (YESS) said that Soludo’s emergence as the next governor of the state was a prayer answered and that they’d offer him the support he needs to be able to work for Ndi Anambra.

Convener of the group, Dr Nelson Omenugha, stated this at a press conference staged to announce the group’s change of name from Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS) to Youths Earnestly Support Soludo (YESS).

Omenugha said that the change of name became necessary following the realization of their target which was the emergence of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor as the next helmsman of the state.

“In 2019, we founded YESS to advocate for the emergence of Prof. Soludo as the governor of Anambra State. For a little more than two years, we worked tirelessly to realise this goal.

“We went through the length and breadth of this state preaching the Soludo gospel. Eventually, through the grace of God and massive goodwill and support of Ndi Anambra, that lofty goal has now been realised, hence we are repositioning ourselves for the next phase of the task which is to support Soludo to ensure that he delivers on his promises to Ndi Anambra.”

He said that Anambra youths have resolved to work closely with Soludo to enable him consolidate on the achievements of the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and of course, rebuild the state.

“We started by seeking the emergence of Soludo as the best hand to take over from Governor Willie Obiano to consolidate on his achievements and break new grounds.

“Now that Soludo has emerged, our mandate has changed from that of seeking to that of supporting him, hence we are now Youths Earnestly Support Soludo”, the YESS convener stated.

To achieve this new target, Omenugha said that the group would further strengthen its presence in the wards and Local Government Areas of the state in order to bring more youths on board for the tasks ahead.

“We have never entertained any doubt about the qualification and competence of Prof. Soludo to take Anambra State to the next level. However, we will also not lose sight of the fact that to succeed, he requires maximum support from everyone, especially us the youth. And this is why we are doing what we are doing now,” Omenugha said.

Secretary of the group, Chukwuka Emmanuel Nwankwo, said that the youths have made it clear that they would not renege on their resolve to support the erudite professor.

Nwankwo said that the youths declared for Soludo from day one because of their strong belief in him and his ability to positively transform the state to the benefit of everyone.

