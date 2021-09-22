By Steve Agbota

SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investment in maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services and Hospitality, has said its sponsorship of The Next Titan TV Show was a demonstration of its resolve to stimulate youth entrepreneurship in the country.

The show, which is in its 8th season, is a platform for young and creative entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges, made up of distinguished and successful business owners. The grand prize winner will go home with N15 million cash reward.

Speaking at the press conference to launch the show in Lagos, Olumuyiwa Akande, Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, said with the country’s huge youth population and the rising unemployment rate, there was a need for collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector to develop strategies to address this alarming trend.

He said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, SIFAX Group is always interested in supporting worthy causes and programmes that address various social issues in the country. Nigeria is blessed with a huge youth population and if their potentials are not well harnessed and provided with the right environment to thrive, they could turn to a curse instead of a blessing.

“The Next Titan is a veritable platform that focuses on identifying and nurturing young and aspiring entrepreneurs and this objective aligns with our own philosophy of youth economic empowerment. That’s why we have been supporting the show since its inception.”

Akande further expressed the satisfaction of the company at the giant strides the show has recorded over the years, with the winners and other participants recording giant strides in their business endeavours, adding that many of them have also gone ahead to employ other young Nigerians.

On his own part, Mr. Mide Kunle-Akinlaja, CEO, Bravopoints and Executive Producer of the show, said: “The importance of THE NEXT TITAN lies in igniting entrepreneurial spirit, and showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives with just an idea that can be scaled to greatness with a market and with Nigeria’s population. “The show, by scouting for young talented people who have entrepreneurial acumens, grooming them through a rigorous task and boardroom process and eventually funding a winner’s idea, leading to an opportunity to create jobs for themselves and others, is indeed a big contributor to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.”

