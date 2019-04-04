George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has said his administration will work hard to sustain the trust of the people, and bequeath legacy of purposefulness and transparency in governance.

Ihedioha, who said this, yesterday, while inaugurating the Technical Transition Committee in Owerri, Imo State capital, promised to observe the rule of law in the practice of democracy and good governance. He said with the elections over, the business of governance has commenced.

He said: “We promised good governance while stimulating development in all sectors and across all the zones of our dear state. Having recognised that we cannot deliver on that promise without leveraging on the experiences and expertise of the broadest possible diversity of Imo people, we are here, today, to inaugurate the transition committee that will help us with a clear roadmap to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves.

“In constituting this transition committee, we were careful and deliberate. We’ve selected from among the brightest and the best of our people in different fields of human endeavour.

“I know every single person in this room if not personally, at least, by reputation, and I feel delighted that you decided to answer our call.

“It is even more humbling to note that every individual we invited for this defining state assignment responded delightfully in the affirmative.”

Ihedioha pointed out that the principal task of the Technical Transition Committee is to bring to life the manifesto, so that the government will hit the ground running with deliverables and timelines.

“When we started this journey, we had a carefully articulated manifesto put together by respected professionals from this state. Our people keyed into this manifesto, and with their votes and the grace of God, we are here today. Your principal task, therefore, is to bring life to the manifesto, so that we can hit the ground running, with deliverables and timelines.

“This assignment is a very critical one. While we are asking so much from you, we are mindful of the fact that you are busy professionals with extremely very tight schedules. But, we also know that you will consider this assignment a worthwhile sacrifice to make on behalf of our state.

“The sub-committees will be given four weeks to complete their work and forward to the main committee, which will now have a further two weeks to consolidate their report, making a total of six weeks. Kindly note that all through the assignment, the main committees will generally oversee the activities of the sub-committee.”

Chairman of the Technical Transition Committee, Dr. Ernest Ebi, thanked the governor-elect for appointing them to carry out this daunting task of producing a policy blueprint for the incoming administration.

Speaking earlier, elder statesman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, described the Imo State governor-elect as well tested, trusted and experienced with excellent leadership qualities.

Meanwhile, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the recently concluded election in Imo, Uche Nwosu, has faulted the transition committee put in place by Ihedioha, describing it as having disregard for youths in the state.

He said the youths, who form a greater workforce of the state, should have been given a chance to serve in the committee.

Nwosu, who addressed newsmen, on Tuesday, however, urged the youths to remain patient, adding that in a matter of time, he would regain his mandate.