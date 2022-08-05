From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, has vowed he and other candidates will dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said the PDP by its action of choosing a northerner, Atiku Abubakar, as presidential candidate to replace another northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari, has destroyed its reason of being and chances in 2023.

Edeoga, who was addressing LP members shortly after being elected as the governorship candidate during a repeat primary at Enugu, yesterday, said they would help dismantle PDP completely in the state.

The former House of Representatives member emerged winner of the repeat primary with 81 votes as a sole aspirant which was sequel to the withdrawal of the former governorship candidate, Casmir Agbo, from the race.

Edeoga thanked the party for making available to him the privileged platform assuring that he would, going forward put the ideologies of the party into practice when he assumes office as governor of the state next year by the grace of God, adding that he would not let the party down.

The LP candidate promised to tour all the wards in the state and to firmly put Labour Party in place.