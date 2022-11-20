From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the administration of Atiku Abubakar will take back Nigeria by fighting against insecurity, poverty and revamping the current economic downturn in the country.

Okowa stated this yesterday in Jos during the commissioning of Atiku/Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo Plateau State Campaign office, located at the Secretariat Junction, Jos, the state capital.

“As a party, we believe that working together and carrying along everybody, particularly women and the youths will enable us have a landslide victory in Plateau State in February and March, 2023. The battle is not about Atiku or Mutfwang but the battle is about Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The PDP is working round across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with very promising prospects and by the grace of God, we will win the national elections.

“I believe that if we continue to move together to the grassroot, to the various local government areas, to the wards and to the polling units where the votes are cast to mobilize the people and ensure that they cast their votes during the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections and Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“I want to encourage you all that no matter what we face when we go out to campaign, do not lose hope, no matter what they want to do, exert that authority by mobilizing the people who have the votes for PDP, and when the votes are cast, we will take our people out of poverty, we will be able to tackle the security problems and make sure that we have a secured Nigeria.

“I believe that with the economic reform of Atiku Abubakar, working with Caleb Mutfwang, we will be able to cause our people to rediscover themselves and forget the past and pursue progress as we move forward,” Okowa said.