Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says 10 million Nigerians would be lifted out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He made this promise, yesterday, at the Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi, when he visited the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, we can believe very strongly we can achieve it with collaboration with state governors,” said Osinbajo.

The vice president said he was in Kebbi to promote National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSME)and petty traders business, and to inspect the renovation of markets.

According to Osinbajo, the NMSME scheme is designed to develope petty traders in the country with a view to alleviate the level of poverty in the country.

“We give petty traders N10,000, when they pay back we increase it to N20,000,” said Osinbajo.

“This is very good program which is designed to help hard working citizens of this country; they should be able to have support from government no matter how little it is,” he said.

He also thanked Gov. Abubakar Bagudu for supporting trader groups across 21 local government areas of the state, and for giving N200 million loan to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“I am so please to hear what NURTW has been doing in Kebbi; every ward has two drivers to take pregnant women to hospital and wait for one hour in the hospital and take them back home; they are rendering services to humanity,” Osinbajo said.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, commended the vice president for promoting petty trading across the country.

Bashar, said Nigerians should come together, forget cultural and religious differences, and embrace peace and development.

Bashar also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their victory at the election petition tribunal.