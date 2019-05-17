Mr. Adam Granite, EVP Market Development, Universal Music Group (UMG) has revealed the reason the international record label signed Afropop singer, Tiwa Savage.

According to him, UMG had signed up Tiwa Savage to ensure that her music reaches global audiences. “We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world. As one of Africa’s most successful, influential and dynamic singer-songwriters, Tiwa has truly global ambitions and UMG is committed to help her in achieving them,” he posited.

Commenting on her new deal, Tiwa Savage said: “My biggest goal is to make Africa proud. I’m so excited for this moment and I’m thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I’m more ready than I have ever been.”

The new agreement stipulates that UMG will release Tiwa’s music in more than 60 countries worldwide. Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna will act as executive producers of the project.