Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Erisco Food Limited Chief Executive Officer, Chief Eric Umeofia, has blamed lack of good training for the insecurity being experienced in the country.

Umeofia, who stated this during the wedding reception of his son, Nnamdi and Adaeze, daughter of the Executive Vice Chairman of Techno Oil Limited, Mrs. Nkechi Obi in Lekki, Lagos, said a well trained child is the pride of the parents.

He said his wish is that unemployment will become a thing of the past in the country so that youths will be gainfully employed and live a better life.

The Erisco Food boss prayed that his children will surpass him and urged them to trust and rely in God so that things will be easy for them in life.

Also, his wife, Mmachukwu, urged mothers to give good training to their children, insisting that a well-trained child is a joy and happiness of the mother.

“Good training is a tool that will last the child for life. Also, training in the way of God will instil discipline in that child,” she said.

She also called on the new couple to love themselves, love God and have the fear of God, and never allow third party into their homes.

On her part, Mrs. Obi urged mothers to bring up their children in the fear of God and advised them to plan their family well, saying when there is good planning, the woman will get to where she wants in life.