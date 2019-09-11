Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja



Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has reiterated the need to take e-government from theoretical to practical approach by government officials to ensure its strategic implementation in line with the next level agenda of President Muhaamadu Buhari’s administration.

He stated this during a meeting with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) led by its Country Director, Mr. Woochan Chang, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The minister said that the Federal Government has recognised the support, collaboration and trainings facilitated for many public servants in Nigeria by KOICA, noting that government is ready to continue to partner and work with them to move e-government implementation to the next level.

His words: “We must sit down and take the issue of e-government from theoretical to practical approach. I am glad we already have E-Government Master Plan in place but I always challenge my colleagues that producing master plan, blue print or strategies is not enough until we do what we can to translate it into action”

He said: “If a document is produced and documented in our place without implementation, the aims would have been defeated because the strategy is just theoretical, execution of that theory is where our expertise needs to be displayed”.

Pantami said living in theoretical form would not solve the problem but to make sure government officials put a strategy in place to implement the master plan religiously and ensure that the country reaps the expected result for its socio-economic development, by creating digital jobs. We want to ensure that all the agencies under the Ministry play significant roles in the area of e-government implementation”, he added.

The Minister thanked the KOICA team for the provision of e-government training centre at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) and assured them that government will ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies do partake in the training.