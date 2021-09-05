Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared that his administration would turn Ibadan to a 21st century city through the provision of developmental projects across the city.

The governor stated this at the inauguration ceremony of 2021/2023 Executive Council of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) led by its President General, (Prince) Oluyemisi Adeaga, at an event held at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor quoted as saying: “We have roughly two years to re-image Ibadan and we are already on that path. A few of the projects we are doing in Ibadan are projects that can lead Ibadan to a city of 21st century. “We have commissioned the remodeled Lekan Salami Stadium when majority of states in Nigeria are talking about insecurity, kidnapping, banditry and insurgency; we were still at Adamasingba at 10 p.m. A foreign club was with us and we were not afraid.

“In terms of infrastructure, the Circular Road is one project that would change the landmark in Ibadan. It is 110kms but before our tenure ends in 2023, 75kms of it will be delivered.”

The governor also told the gathering that the government and CCII members needed to be involved in the concerns of Olubadan of Ibadanland, adding that he would dust up the files and do something about the issues before the end of the tenure of the current government.

“I do give Ibadan indigenes scholarship and I want to contribute 10million Naira for that again,” he declared.

