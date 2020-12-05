From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini on Friday said that following the COVID-19 global pandemic and the lessons drawn, the House was set to be transformed into an E-Paliarment where members can participate in the proceedings of the House even from remote locations.

Kunini who disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo said that the one of the key lessons drawn from the COVID-19 global pandemic experience was that people may not always have the chance to physically come together to have their deliberations.

He said that in the last one year of his leadership as the Speaker, he has been able to ensure stability and unite the House as one indivisible body that works in close collaboration with the executive arm of government to provide the dividends of democracy to the people and he will work hard to leave enduring legacies and innovations in the House.

“Let me first of all congratulate my colleague as we mark our one year in office as principal officers of the House. When I assumed office, I decided that I was not going to precise over a broken and polarized House. So my immediate priority was to bring all of us together. Today, we have a House that is more stable and united than at any other time in the history of our dear state. We are a one truly united house of justice.

“Going forward, I will want to draw from the lessons we learnt from the COVID-19 global pandemic and make the House an E-Paliarment where members will be able to participate in the proceedings of the House even in remote locations.

“I hope to bring even more innovative ideas that will make us a parliament befitting of our times and positioned to provide the best representation to our people at all times, irrespective of where we are.

“Let me also use this opportunity to salute you the members of the press serving in this state for living up to the standards that define this noble profession. Without sounding your trumpets, I must say that the state has enjoyed your high level of professionalism in the discharge of your duties and your constructive criticism has helped the government and all of us to be better. As a House, we look forward to a more rubost relationship with the media in the days ahead” Kunini said.