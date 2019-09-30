Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured that his administration will transform the subsisting water sector narrative in his second tenure in keeping with the administration’s avowed mandate to optimize supply of potable water to Enugu residents and beyond.

He disclosed his administration has designed interventions in the water sector for immediate implementation, following the inauguration of the State Executive Council a few days ago.

Ugwuanyi said his administration has consequently profiled the sustainable provision of potable water as a critical mission “that must be accomplished in this second tenure of our administration to the glory of God.”

The governor, who made the disclosure during the inauguration of Ezi Omume Water Scheme, built by Enugu Ngwo General Assembly, Enugu North Local Government Area, for the community in commonality of purpose with the state government, stated that “the narrative on our Water Sector is on the threshold of change.”

He pointed out that the planned intervention in water supply by his administration will serve as stop-gap measure before the French Development Agency supported $50 million third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project for the state, comes on stream fully.

He expressed delight with the people of Enugu Ngwo for the successful execution of the project, noting that it underscores their resourcefulness as “a foremost community with rich history of republicanism and early contact with western civilization”.