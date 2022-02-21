From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday, vowed that henceforth, all operators of illegal revenue collection checkpoints in the state would be treated as armed robbers when apprehended.

The governor stated this at the Government House in Makurdi while signing into law the amended Benue Internal Revenue Administration Law of the state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He warned those who are in the act of operating illegal revenue checkpoints to steer clear of revenue collection in the state or be made to face the music.

While explaining that revenue collection in the State had been contracted to consultants, Governor Ortom urged interested persons to work with them, stressing that anyone caught operating illegally would be treated like a criminal.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The governor acknowledged the decline in revenue generation and the need to improve in all areas to be able to cater for the needs of the people of the state.

He thanked members of the Benue State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the amended law and pledged to sustain the cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Christopher Adaji, who represented the Speaker of the House of Assembly said the amendments were done after due consultations with critical stakeholders and relevant provisions of the law.