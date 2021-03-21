A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Obiora Okonkwo, has assured stakeholders, statutory delegates, local government and ward officials of the party in Idemili South council that his administration will transform the state into a medical tourism hub of Nigeria.

Speaking when he addressed delegates, during his meet-the-delegates tour of councils in the state at Ojoto, Okonkwo said his health programme is tailored towards redirecting medical tourism to India to Anambra.

According to him, a new health development plan which will focus on what he called ‘transformational health development’, will see to the development of a health sector that will provide solutions to different health challenges in the state.

He said a three-tier health revitalisation policy will ensure the recreation of primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions with each senatorial zone hosting a world class tertiary health facility.

“We are not kidding when we say we shall revitalise our health sector to make it the new health tourism hub of Nigeria.

“We already have a plan on how we shall change the story of our state and bring back all the money our people spend on health tourism to India,” he said.