By Philip Nwosu

The General Manager of Tejuosho Property and Development Company Limited, Edward Stevenson, said the company, in conjunction with Silverbird Group, is poised to unlock new business opportunities at the Tejuosho business area for lasting and enduring wealth in Lagos.

Briefing the media on the partnership agreement with Silverbird in Lagos, Stevenson said more business opportunities are expected, as more than 60,000 guests would visit the mall on daily basis, assuring that adequate security arrangements have been made to control both human and vehicular traffics.

He said they have over 1, 000 car park spaces in different locations in and around the mall, noting that parking space would never pose serious challenge for them.

Stevenson said the management is also thinking of establishing community radio station in the mall for spreading of important information as well as advertising goods and services in and outside the market.

According to him, Tejuosho would be the first market in the whole of African region to have cinema as well as radio station in a corporate mall, describing such feat as novel.

The development company as well as architecture/engineering teams, he said, had swung into action, to bring the gigantic project to fruition, as they are quite dedicated to creating a masterpiece in the mall.