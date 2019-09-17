Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will uphold the rule of law and cooperate with other arms of government in moving the state forward.

The governor also assured the state judiciary that its new complex on Kobape Road, Abeokuta, would soon be completed.

Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance during a special church service to mark the 2019 Legal Year, held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, said the judiciary has been a pillar for the survival of democratic principles and preservation of the people’s right, which is the essence of government.

He said his government would protect the rights of the people and uphold the principles of the rule of law, provide a just, free and egalitarian society which guarantees continued development and abundant life for the people, irrespective of their gender, geographical location, economic, political or religious affiliations

According to him, the new legal year was another opportunity to reaffirm individual and collective commitment to the course of justice and improvement on the administration of justice in the state.

Calling on the people to join hands with him to build the state for the benefit of all, Governor Abiodun also said the judiciary will benefit from his administration’s digitalisation process to enable judges use Information Technology to ease their cumbersome tasks thereby significantly improving administration of justice.