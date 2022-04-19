From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Surveyor Clement Nwadichie, has vowed to use geospatial data to curb crime and develop the economy.

The president made the vow on the sidelines of the inauguration of over 59 members of the council in Abuja, at the weekend by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Nwadichie noted that every crime has a location. ‘So, with geospatial data, you will be able to determine the location which would be used by the law enforcement agents to track the criminals,’ he said.

‘When you talk about geospatial data you’ll discover that everything happens somewhere and that somewhere has characteristics. If you’re able to determine that somewhere (location) and determine the attributes of that location you will tend to see a pattern, a trend. When you see that trend it will inform you to take action.

‘When you look at those trends you will know whether they are good trends. Take, for instance, crime. If we map places where we have crime, we’ll generate hotspots and the police will look at the map and say, in Mabushi there is a lot of crime going on. They will now know the response they will give,’ he stated.

He added that, as a regulatory body, SURCON, would interrogate the regulatory process to see if there are areas that can be amended, especially in the area of technology which is a challenge to institutions.

‘SURCON is a regulatory body. One of the things we would like to do is to interrogate the regulatory process to see whether there are areas we can amend or improve upon so that we add value to the whole process. If you listened very well to the minister you will see that we are trying to build human capital and quality human capital should be able to give us quality geospatial data that will inform development in the country. So, what I am trying to say is that we will look at the whole gamut of being able to say that somebody is a surveyor. To see whether there are areas where we need to add or subtract and you must agree with me that everyday technology is moving at a pace that if you don’t take the time you will be left far behind.’

Inaugurating the council whose members were drawn from the Surveyors General of the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja as well as from the private sector, Fashola reminded them that it is a rare opportunity to have been appointed by the president and that they were there to prepare the ground for the next generation.

‘It is a task of nation-building. Some others are elected, you are appointed and you’re appointed to serve. We can vouch for your competence but we cannot vouch for your ego. You’re appointed today to solve problems and not to cause problems,’ he advised.