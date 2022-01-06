The Federal Government, yesterday, frowned at the recurring cases of jailbreaks and have vowed to use maximum force to halt it.

It said as the last organ of government in the line of justice administration, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has the mandate to ensure crime suspects and hardened criminals are not inappropriately released into the society.

Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, disclosed this in a statement, following a botched attempt by some inmates at the Ile-Ife Custodial Centre in Osun State on Tuesday.

Four casualties were recorded during the chaos masterminded by a group of inmates who attacked some officers at the centre and mobilised others in a bid to facilitate a jailbreak and escape of criminals.

Nababa commended the gallantry of officers and men of Ile-Ife Custodial Centre for their professionalism in containing the attempted jailbreak.

In the statement by spokesman of the service, Francis Enobore, Nababa applauded the manner the attempted jailbreak was promptly controlled.

He has also ordered detailed investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the disturbance.

“While expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost dear lives in the incident, he wishes to, once again, remind the public that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria. administration.

“Therefore, it is determined to resist any attempt, whether internally generated or externally motivated to compromise the sanctity of custodial centres in the country and this will be carried out with maximum force where necessary.

“The public is assured of the continuous care and support for the reformation and general welfare of inmates which is a core mandate of the cervice,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has condemned the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from correctional centres in the state.

He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, that the action could induce jailbreaks.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Last night, Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyediran Oyeyemi, that soldiers attached to the correctional centres have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Service belong to the Federal Government.

“The governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers’ withdrawal on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the Federal Government of this unwholesome situation.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centres so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks.’’

The statement said the governor, who received full briefing on the situation, had met with heads of other security agencies in the state and deployed armed police officers to the correctional centres.

“Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) whose main assignment is to secure Federal Government facilities, has also deployed armed officers to the correctional facilities.

“Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the police and the NSCDC.

“While we believe the Federal Government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state.

“A jailbreak will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, it will pose serious danger to our people,” he said.