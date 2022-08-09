From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned that anybody who despises the political capability of the State would be meted out with the same treatment.

He made the declaration at the inauguration of the Orochiri -Worukwo (Waterlines junction) Flyover performed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He explained that the dynamics of contemporary politics has made it unpopular to just give votes away without the assurance of derivable benefit for the people.

“If you say Rivers State does not matter, Rivers State will tell you that you don’t also matter at the appropriate time. If you don’t like us, we will not like you. If you like us, we will like you.Nobody will use our votes for nothing. Our votes will matter and Rivers State must benefit from anybody that we are going to support. Politics now is no longer just vote for somebody, it is about what you will do for the people of Rivers State.”

He pointed to how difficult it would be for any conspirators to upset the voting pattern of Rivers State and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor reiterated that those who looted the treasury of the State would not be supported to become governor of the state.

“My guest from Lagos State, let nobody tell you story that anybody will come here to win as governor of Rivers State. It will not happen. Those who looted the treasury of the State will not come here to be governor of Rivers State and I have challenged them.I am fully in charge. I am not that kind of governor people will go to Abuja and hold meetings against. I am fully in charge here.”

Governor Wike also challenged those envious of his development strides to rather show what capacity they have by executing projects and invite renowned persons to inaugurate them. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Governor Wike for his strong commitment to the delivery of physical infrastructure in Rivers State.