George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday, assured that money generated from taxes would be invested in the provision of quality infrastructural projects.

Ihedioha stated this at the 25th wedding anniversary and child dedication of his Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu at the All Saints Catholic Church, Avutu, Obowo Local Government Area.

The governor said it was only by boosting infrastructure that tax payers could experience good governance.

“I promised to use the resources and tax payers money to give Imo people quality projects. I urge you join hands with me. I will ensure that democracy dividends get to the people of Imo under my leadership. 2019 s a blessed year for Imo despite set backs. We are progressively moving on; I give to you my assurance that 2020 will be better. I won’t deceive or lie to Imo,” he said.

Host of the event, Chris Okewulonu, thanked Governor Ihedioha for reposing confidence in him and appointing to the position of Chief of Staff.

“God has never forsaken me; 25 years ago, I was a young lawyer and today God has shown his love for me. For these past years my wife has been tolerant. The gift of Chris Okewulonu Jnr. was a journey come true. It took several years for Chris Okewulonu junior to come. It pleased God to bring him,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Joseph Okafor, during his sermon said the event called for celebration.

“It is a good to show gratitude, especially when something extraordinary happens in your life. I want to use this opportunity to advice Christians not to lose faith in God for he knows everything,” Fr. Okafor said.