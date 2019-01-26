From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Alex Ekwueme’s kinsmen of Orumba and Aguata have thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Anambra South, Chief Chris Uba, as a mark of honour for the late Second Republic vice president, who was one of the founding fathers of the party.

Stakeholders in the Senatorial zone who spoke at various wards visited by Chief Uba in continuation of his ward campaign tour said that the PDP would continue to receive massive endorsement in Anambra South Senatorial District because of what they called “PDP’s kindred origin” from the area through Ekwueme.

They promised to mobilize the people to vote massively for Uba to honour the late former Vice President of Nigeria.

Former deputy leader of the state legislature, Hon. Uche Ogbenna, while speaking, said, “Dr Alex Ekwueme hailed from this district. He was a major founder of the PDP. The February 16 elections in this district will be unique because it will be a time we shall honour him for handing over the leadership of the party in this place to Chris Uba during his lifetime.”

Describing Uba as a good party leader, Ogbenna said “we want him to go to the Senate to bring back what belongs to us.”

The traditional institutions in the district were not left out, as they blessed and expressed their support for Uba, describing him as a worthy son.

On his own part, Uba promised to respect the contract between him and the people of district, if voted to power. “I want to go to the senate to show you that those who were there before were cheating you. If you vote me in, it will be your partner. After one year, crosscheck and know how many of your children I have assisted to get jobs and the projects I have attracted. In fact, after four years, you will not listen to anyone wanting to come and represent you, as you will want me to remain there,” he enthused.