From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The founder of Women Aid Collective (WACOL) Prof Joy Ezeilo, has vowed that lawmakers who are against gender bills at the National Assembly will be voted out by women in 2023.

Ezeilo stated this today at the Enugu State House of Assembly complex during a protest by women groups in Enugu tagged “Occupy Enugu State House of Assembly”.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The protesters, who gathered at the Assembly complex as early as 7:30 am on Tuesday were carrying placards that read: “Women have voices, hear them”; “Support affirmative action in favour of gender”; “No woman, no constitution”; “Women matter”, among others.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

She noted that they had taken note of all the lawmakers who were anti-women and would ensure that they do not return to the National Assembly in 2023.

‘We will not vote for them in 2023. We are going to vote them out of power. Women have numerical strength because we know that women can raise the quality of leadership in this country so we must be supported.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘We are here today to register our rejection to the National Assembly in regard to all women agenda bills that were not passed. Most especially the 20 per cent appointment of women into political positions.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘We are saying no women, no constitution. If women’s rights are not included in the constitution of Nigeria, we will not accept it.

‘We have seized the moment and taken our destiny into our hands so there is no going back. We have enormous power to ensure that we are included in the political affairs of this country.’

Ezeilo, however, commended lawmakers who supported the bill.

Addressing the women coalition, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, who was represented by the spokesman of the house, Jeff Mba said the house is aware of all the issues they presented and would always support them.

‘We have passed the violence against women law and we are ready to show more support to women affairs to uplift their living standards,’ he said.