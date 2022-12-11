No woman wants to share her man! If she does for whatever reason, it remains a dull ache in her heart and one can actually die of a broken heart. Rather than have two women, it is better to have a clean break. Again if you are married or engaged to a woman, there must have been something you saw in her that made you marry her or give her an engagement ring. Why do you have to keep looking? What are you searching for? Anyway I digress.

Zara and Jasmine insisted that Bola ignore the request of the other woman and in fact take the man for herself. Kaycee and I belong to another school of thought; for us Bola is the ‘other woman’ who is trying to break up a home. I still repeat that it is wrong for a lady to have anything to do with a married man, there just is no justification.

You do not like how your woman looks? Register her in a gym, buy her hot sexy cloths, educate her on how you like it in bed but please do not push her aside and believe some girl out there is a saint and so you will ditch your wife or fiancée for her. You are toying with fire, by the time you realise it, she will be gone. Bola could not decide that night and decided to sleep over it. I like Bola, in fact I love her but the issue of this married lover was a sensitive one for both of us. I only contributed to the conversation so the girls do not feel I have a personal grudge against Bola.

Although that did not stop me from giving my opinion; which is for Bola to run in the opposite direction and never look back. Zara called me a coward but believe me when it comes to this? I am a coward! Women can be wicked, devious, malicious and unforgiving and I had no doubt in my mind that given a chance the other woman can hack my sweet Bola to death without blinking an eye.

For the umpteenth time I reminded Bola of her beauty, intelligence, amazing body. She can have any man she sets her mind on so why this particular one with baggage? I just don’t get it! Bola did not tell us her decision before we left but I am hoping she does the right thing by walking away from that unhealthy relationship.

I know people say stuff like men are more than women on the planet and so women should be grateful for whatever attention they get from men but does that mean anything goes? It’s all hogwash please! I am back to the grind and it’s like my life is just one big roller coaster ride. I had several Meetings during the week. I still have my Saturday shows on Unilag 103.1.FM and Warien Rose Foundation still runs DVA (Domestic Violence Anonymous) every last Monday of the month at Rockview Hotel Festac Town.

I have not had time to sit with some of the abused women for a while now as I have been so busy, the rest of the Team has been doing a fantastic job but this time around I will create time for them and hopefully will be able to allay their fears of feeling abandoned. Giving personal attention to all is not possible but I have tried to create a balance and hopefully it will be good enough. Jasmine and I had dinner in our favourite Italian Restaurant somewhere on the Island during the week and guess who showed up? Temi! Yes, the same Temi, my ex! I had just placed my order for a bacon and lamb Lasagna and it boasts of a delicious homemade bolognese sauce! Loaded with parmesan cheese and layered with a mix of vegetables, bacon strips and minced lamb, the recipe is nothing short of perfect.

Jasmine asked for a plateful of buttery risotto with mushrooms. A little digression….a healthy bowl of mushroom risotto has benefits more than you can think. A great source of protein, powerful antioxidant and even has cancer-fighting properties. “Well, well, well if it’s not the hottest Bachelorettes in town!”