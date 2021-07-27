By Chinwendu Obienyi

Since Bolt’s entrance into Nigeria in 2016, the e-hailing platform has revolutionised the mobility sector in the country with innovative services and offerings. With its recent launch in Abakaliki, Umuahia, Nassarawa, and Bayelsa, the platform continues to set the pace for e-hailing in Nigeria with its presence in over 25 cities in the country.

In this interview with Daily Sun, Bolt’s Country Manager, Femi Akin-Laguda, speaks on plans for further expansion in Nigeria, staff empowerment programmes, innovations on the Bolt app and creation of effective and lasting mobility solutions especially in the area of safety and security.

Excerpts:

Operations

We have been operating in Nigeria for nearly half a decade, improving access by making it safer and more affordable. We started operations in Lagos, then launched Abuja about a year later with Ibadan and Owerri coming soon afterwards. Nigerians can now move within 27 cities conveniently with an efficient, safe, and affordable option. Since our first market began operations, we have continued expanding our services across different cities with the sole goal of helping drivers across the country earn more and empowering them to move in a safe, efficient,and affordable way. Presently, we operate in 24 states and the FCT with recent launches in Abakaliki, Umuahia, Lafia and Yenogoa.

Also, tricycles have been available on Bolt in Uyo, Jos and Enugu since 2020, with Warri and Ilorin joining in 2021. We plan to launch operations in more cities and across more verticals in Nigeria in the coming months.

Providing alternative income streams

Drivers are very fundamental to Bolt’s operations. We create the opportunities for individuals with an entrepreneurial streak, and a driver’s licence, to earn a livelihood and even create wealth. One of our successes has been contributing to the reduction of unemployment and underemployment in the cities where we operate. We even recently launched a Vehicle Financing Programme in partnership with Sterling Bank’s Alternative Finance Group to provide drivers with easier pathways to own their car and truly be their own boss while driving with Bolt.

Drivers decide how much they want to earn in a day, week or month and work the hours that suit them without the pressure of very high vehicle payments. We are unrelenting in our resolve to support more individuals who wish to start earning independently to have the opportunity to join the ride-hailing revolution. Bolt also offers significant bonuses that prove further extra earnings to drivers as well as insurance trips on every ride covering both the driver and rider in the event of an accident or other unexpected occurrences. Also, drivers on Bolt can earn up to an average of N400,000 in a week. This huge earning opportunity and our focus on keeping driver earnings strong has continued to help us win the trust and confidence of most drivers in every city in which we operate.

innovations to aid expansion plans

We have continued to invest in technology and innovations that enable a better experience for drivers and passengers. As a safe ride-hailing platform, Bolt recently launched an In-app call option using Voice over Internet Protocol. (VoIP) that allows drivers and passengers to communicate without revealing each party’s number. Also, with VoIP, the riders and drivers are not charged when they make calls to each other through the application. Our team has also built complex but efficient algorithms in addition to implementing machine learning to improve everything from pricing, driver earnings, bonuses, pick up times and so much more.

Collaboration with law enforcement agencies

It is an important part of our mandate as the leading ride-hailing platform to improve the safety of the drivers and riders who are a part of our community. We continue to educate our community of drivers and passengers as well as the general public on how and why it is crucial to take necessary precautions before and during any trip. One of which is ensuring that the number plates and driver identity on the app correspond with the driver before taking the ride. Riders can also share their journey and estimated time of arrival with loved ones. The VoIP feature on the app is also one way we ensure privacy for riders and drivers. We have a high-priority team investigating all reported incidents and we work with law enforcement agencies and the legal system to resolve all reported safety and security issues. We have a multichannel customer support system that allows our customer support team to respond to questions or concerns via email and the Bolt application.

Bolt’s sustainability in Nigeria and Africa

Bolt operates in a Pan African ecosystem, and we continue to look for opportunities to improve the mobility needs of people in Africa. We are constantly evaluating innovative opportunities to introduce sustainable solutions in our markets which can help mitigate and even reduce the effects of climate change. At every point, we ensure we work with our drivers, passengers, the government, and regulators to create effective and lasting solutions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.