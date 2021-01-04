From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Plateau Our Heritage (POH), Hon. Alex Kwapnoe has urged Plateau citizens not to allow religion, ethnicity and different political affiliations to divides the people but work collectively to protect and promote peace and unity among the people.

Hon. Kwapnoe disclosed this on Sunday during the inauguration and swearing in ceremony of the College of Administration (COA) and Development teams held in Jos, Plateau State.

“We ought to be one for all, all for one. If they touch a Gamai man in Shendam in Southern Plateau, they have touched a Berom man or a Bassa man in Northern Plateau. If a Gindiri woman is touch, Garkawa people are touch and that shout be our new spirit.

“As politician, we need to indigenes to all ourselves. If you remember during the time of late Joseph Gwomwalk as Governor of Benue/Plateau and Late Chief Solomon Lar as first civilian Governor of Plateau State, they empowered Plateau citizens and they became the biggest contractors we had.”

Hon. Kwapnoe charged the people to embrace the bold initiative to protect the people from external and internal aggressors and to foster unity and peace of the people.

The Chief Convener, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong explained that the state has suffered several crises and said the group was to advance the course of Plateau and address the plights of the people.

Dangwong said the Group which came to limelight on 27 March, 2020 has enjoyed enormous supports from prominent sons and daughters in Plateau who have contributed towards addressing the plights of the IDPs in the state.

He noted that the group is made up of people from different ethnic groups, religions and political affiliations and urged the people to work together and not allowed any differences divide the people.

Hon. Dangwong said the objective of POH was to protect the people of Plateau and preserve their heritage for the prosperity of the state.

The oath of office was administered by Tobias M. Ngufuwan who admonished members to contribute their quota towards achieving a dream of a united and prosperous Plateau.

Mrs. Helen Dabup mni, who spoke on behalf of Members of the inaugurated Development Teams appreciated the group for finding them worthy to serve in the various committees.

She said they will put in their best to deliver on their mandate. Various sub-committees were also inaugurated to work for the growth and development of the state.