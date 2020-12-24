From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The new Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Abutu Yaro, has promised to work with host communities to promote peace, security and the safety of lives and property in the state.

Commissioner Yaro gave the assurance in his maiden press briefing at the Zamfara Police Command headquarter in Gusau.

The Police Commissioner said the vision and mission of his operational strategies with “ZAMFARA FIRST” was designed after a careful study of the security challenges that are prevalent in the State which includes cattle rustling, banditry, reprisal attacks and abductions.

He said the Zamfara First strategy would be proactive, preventive in orientation and be conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation, problem-solving and community support with a mainstream human security.

‘In order to achieve this objective, my management team and I have commenced the review of the existing crime prevention methodologies so that we can meet up with the challenges of modern-day policing.

‘Our combat readiness, determination and total commitment towards onslaught against vicious crimes in partnership with the state government, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders will be greatly improved and sustained,’ he said.

Yaro added that his strategies will also be an intelligence-led community policing which transcends law enforcement to embrace human security and development services with community support.

‘Enhancement of the existing excellent security architecture of the State government shall remain a primary objective of my tenure,’ he said.

The new Police Commissioner appeal for continued support, cooperation and collaboration from all and sundry by giving useful and timely information to the Police on activities of criminal elements for prompt action.

‘I have to also express my gratitude to members of the press most profoundly for their tremendous cooperation, collaboration and synergy with the Police and other security agencies,’ he said.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, Abdulrazak Bello Kaura, tasked the new police commissioner to prioritize information management.

‘What we need is a timely response from the police to enable us to work with accurate information,’ he said.