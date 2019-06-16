Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The newly-elected speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has promised that the 9th Assembly lawmakers in the state would work in synergy with the executive led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha to succeed.

Chiji made the promise in Anara in the Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of the state at a ceremony held in his honour shortly after his emergence as speaker.

According to him, under his leadership, the executive and the legislative arms would enjoy a harmonious working relationship that would ensure that the dividends of democracy spread to the grassroots.

The speaker noted that the masses would only suffer in any democracy where there is rancour between the executive and legislative arms.

According to Chiji, the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms in the state would not undermine the independence of any of the two arms.

The speaker said “my colleagues and I would assist the ‘Rebuild Imo’ administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha to succeed.

“With what is at stake in Imo State today, there is no need for rancour between the executive and legislative arms. We at the stateHhouse of Assembly are ready to support and encourage our governor to succeed.

“We can’t afford to fail Imo people. The expectations from Imo people are high. Luckily for us, we have a governor and his deputy who have sound legislative experiences. That makes our work easy,” Chiji said.

He said that the people of Isiala-Mbano LGA and Okigwe zone were grateful to the governor for ensuring that the zone was supported to produce the speaker of the Assembly in line with the state’s zoning arrangement.