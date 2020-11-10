Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has declared his full support for Governor Ben Ayade, saying the Palace would work with the administration to rebuild the state.

The Obong, who made the declaration on Tuesday when the governor paid him a courtesy call at his private residence in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area, described Ayade as a brother, a friend, and the great Governor of this state.

The royal father, who recalled the role he played during the governor’s re- election bid in 2019, said: “I was at the forefront of your re-election, and spoke strongly that no one can remove Ayade, he has to complete his tenure.

“You are our own son, you are with us and we will all work with you to make sure that this state, no matter what happens, is rebuilt.

“I want you know that we all love you, we all want you, no matter how people were trying to bring problem in between us,” the first class monarch stated

Governor Ayade commended the Obong for his numerous fatherly advice and support for his administration and added that he would continue to hold the monarch in very high esteem.