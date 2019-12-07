Luxury Hotel, Wells Carlton has emerged the 2019 Hotel of the Year at this year’s edition of the Nigerian Entrepreneurial Award. The award ceremony which took place at Oriental Hotel, Lagos attracted captains of industry from all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The General Manager of Wells Carlton, Wayne Quin, who was represented by the Head, Sales and Marketing Manager, Jerry Opiughie described the award as a great honour and thanked the Chairman of Wells Carlton, Captain Hosa Okunbo for creating a world brand.

“It is a great honour for us at Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartments and to our great chairman who has given us the opportunity by creating a platform which has brought recognition for the hotel to be recognised. The award goes to show that we are actually up to the task.” The award is the fourth in less than one year after it was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2018.