Peter Ogbuokwa

Renowned hospitality company, The Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartment, is blazing the trail in Abuja by redefining outdoor delivery through digital medium.

The Sales Manager, Opiughie Aloye Jerry, says the company is the “answer to an increasing demand for grill-based fast food in the country and it offers both the young and old a new meal experience not known before.

“The Wells grill take out strives to be the premier local fast food company in the country. We want our customers to have the total experience when they place order from our digital platforms and websites as they will learn about this fascinating new, ‘pop culture’ created around fast food delivery with technology,” he said.