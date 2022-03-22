By Omodele Adigun

Nigeria’s leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank Plc, has again reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and educating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with skills and knowledge on current business trends.

The Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank Plc., Dotun Ifebogun, said this on Friday, February 25, at the bank’s first-quarter SME webinar series themed ‘From Talent to Wealth: Building your Talent into a Successful Business.’

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The webinar, one of the banks’ avenues to bridge the enterprise knowledge gap and grow Nigeria’s SME space, was moderated by a Creative consultant and experiential communication coach, Chioma ‘BBB’ Okpala. Featured as panellists were the Chief Digital Officer of Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi; the Deputy General Manager, Creative Industries, Bank of Industry, Uche Cynthia Nwuka and Director, Siren and Suave Entertainment Limited, Oluwole Idowu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In his opening remarks, Ifebogun stressed the significance of SMEs to the economic growth of any country and highlighted Wema Bank’s strides in the SME segment and the importance of participating in such knowledge sharing sessions.

“We understand the need to focus on this segment of the economy, and we will continue to support SMEs with funds, help them harness their skills and equip them with knowledge on current business trends to help them upscale. This is our first SME webinar of the year 2022, but the 5th edition we’ve done since we started the SME webinar series”, he said.