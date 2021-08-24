By Omodele Adigun

Wema Bank Plc has partnered with a theatre and stage play production company to produce stage plays on two great Nigerian leafets, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Premier of Western Region, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Specifically, Wema Bank is partnering with “The Dike of Shomolu”, a theatre and play production company.to produce the stage plays on the lives and times of the two great Nigerian leaders

A statement by the bank said the stage plays titled “Awo” and “Aremu”, would help people, especially the younger generation, understand the history and core values of the country, while learning about the history and culture.of the country.

The bank said it anchored its support for the stage plays on the need to build a bridge between its cultural heritage and present-day Nigeria.

It notes that Nigeria’s history is incomplete without the mention of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who, through their selfless acts, have written their names in the sands of time.

The bank said its support for the arts, creativity, innovation, and entertainment is good for Nigerians as it will expand avenues for relaxation and escape from the hard issues that affect them.

The bank’s support will also help to educate the younger generation and help them understand the history and core values of their country. AWO is a play on the life of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Awolowo was a mercurial figure in the evolution of the Nigerian State.

The play will depict his soft side, with a spotlight on the quick rise of his wife, Chief (Mrs) HID Awolowo , who stood by him through his challenging career as a state leader.

AREMU is a play on the life and times of Africa’s influential leader – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo – using perfectly curated songs, dance routines, and fluid storytelling.