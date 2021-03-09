By Omodele Adigun

Wema Bank Plc has assured affected parties that justice would be served as it has commenced investigation on alleged verbal abuse levelled against one of its staffers.

The bank’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Funmilayo Falola, said the issue which has gone viral on the social media was being investigated and will receive appropriate redress.

Falola explained in a statement, made available to newsmen, said that equality, fairness and respect are the gold standard of practice, operation and relation with both internal and external stakeholders at the bank.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to an allegation of verbal abuse levelled against a staff of Wema Bank on social media, allegedly following some information from staff. At Wema Bank, our staff are our most valued assets and we treasure them greatly.

“Equality, fairness, and respect are the gold standards of our practice, operations, and relations with both internal and external stakeholders at Wema Bank. These are firmly rooted in our values spanning over 75 years of existence.

“We respect and uphold the rights and dignity of all members of staff, irrespective of their age, gender, or position in our organisation. Their contributions to the growth of the business and the success of our customers across all our business touchpoints are of immense value.

“Wema Bank assures all our stakeholders that the issue which was already being investigated at the highest level of the organisation will receive appropriate redress that will be comforting to the affected parties. We nevertheless thank the stakeholders for their patience as we conclude our investigations.”