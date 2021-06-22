By Omodele Adigun

To mark the 2021 ‘World Blood Donor Day-, the staff of Wema Bank, in partnership with the Department of Haematology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) , have volunteered to donate blood to affirm the bank’s commitment to save lives. This voluntary blood donation, the second in three years, has seen over 50 staff members take part in the exercise. This year’s edition which took place on Thursday at the bank’s head office in Marina, Lagos, saw over 40 staff taking part, aided by staff of LUTH.

Speaking on the significance of the exercise, the bank’s Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Funmilayo Falola, reiterated the importance of blood donation. “To keep the world pulsating, it is important to say that blood connects us all; hence, blood donors have continuously saved lives and improve the health of the world”, she said.

“This purely voluntary initiative is our staff’s way of contributing to the important process of saving lives. For us as a bank, it is an opportunity for us to restate our industry leadership stance beyond financial services by entrenching health consciousness, creating awareness and providing a platform to encourage Nigerians to make timely voluntary blood donation a unique part of their lifestyle”, she added.

Speaking on behalf of the donor staff, Morolake Phillip-Ladipo, Team Lead, Reputation Management and External Relations, of the bank said the World Blood Donor Day which is globally observed every June 14 is very important in the bank’s staff calendar, who excitedly look forward to taking part in the exercise which they hope will help save lives of people in need of blood.