By Omodele Adigun

Wema Bank has announced the signing of Davido as Brand Ambassador for its digital bank, ALAT By Wema. The bank formalised the partnership at a ceremony last Friday, December 3 when the musician signed the dotted lines.

Few weeks ago, the multiple award-winning artiste raised N200 million when he posted his ALAT account before his 29th birthday and asked industry friends to donate. Subsequently, he personally contributed N50 million and announced plans to donate all funds raised to orphanages across the country.

On Friday, the innovative and customer-centric bank and the musician affirmed their partnership with Davido’s announcement as Brand Ambassador at its corporate headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, lauded Davido’s artistry, including his body of work and generosity, noting that it takes a genuine altruist to do what he did by giving away all the donations.

He added that Davido’s announcement as their Brand Ambassador affirms the bank’s strategic repositioning efforts and its youth-centric focus.

“We welcome you warmly to our great family, the home of innovators and enterprising people who meet our customer’s needs with innovative products and excellent services that fit their lifestyles and empower their aspirations. You are set for a good time with us, and we assure you this relationship would be mutually beneficial,” Adebise said.

Speaking on the brand ambassadorship and his association with Wema Bank and ALAT. Davido said, “I am excited to join the Wema Bank family and look forward to the great things we will achieve together.”

