A core product of Wema Bank Plc, ALAT for Business, is set to offer more value to businesses, through its digital solution.

As businesses around the country resume amid COVID-19 concerns, the application, which is the corporate version of ALAT, has a broad transaction limit of up to N2billion, which allows small businesses to carry out as many transactions as they require.

Speaking on its most notable features, Head, ALAT for Business, Samuel Robson, recently disclosed that the application allows account holders with single and multiple signatories operate their account virtually, without stepping into the banking hall for the authorisation of transactions.

His words: “This is a time for businesses to leverage secure platforms that allow them to get on with their businesses virtually as this will help to keep their businesses afloat and keep them safe.”

Speaking further, Robson added that with ALAT for Business, entrepreneurs can now schedule payments to as many as 5,000 beneficiaries at once. According to him, “this will free up their much needed time and allow them to carry out more tasks.”

With the new feature, business owners can now carry out transactions digitally, which allays the difficulty in having to get into the banking hall. Robson explained that this is one of the ways the bank is leveraging on digital technology to provide solutions to customers and help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.