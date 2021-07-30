One of the biggest conferences geared towards empowering, uplifting and presenting life-changing opportunities for Nigerian women and girls, SheCan Nigeria, is returning for a third season.

Pointing out that the conference takes place yearly, the organisers, who announced it at a press conference held in Lagos recently, said it could not take place last year because of the pandemic and lockdown.

Scheduled to hold on Friday, August 13, at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, SheCan’s founder, Ezinne Ezeani, said this year’s edition would be filled with mind-blowing opportunities and networking meet-and-greets.

Partnering Wema Bank and Vento Furniture this year, speakers expected at the event include Ezinne Ezeani, first female MD, Exploration and Production, Shell Nigeria, Elohor Aiboni, honourable commissioner, Cecilia Bolaji Dada and the CEO of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan. The conference is aimed at empowering and helping women and young girls realise their potential and develop capabilities to achieve success through collaboration and empowerment.

The conference, with the theme, “SheCan Do More,” will offer participants scholarships, grant opportunities and networking avenues. Other benefits include business empowerment and career counselling. Participants would further be exposed to recruitment opportunities, internship and mentoring and one-on-one coaching. The conference is free for every woman and attendees are urged to log on to www.shecannigeria.com to register.

